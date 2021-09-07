Graphlinq Protocol Price Reaches $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.76 million and approximately $570,604.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graphlinq Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.93 or 0.00155416 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00045669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.69 or 0.00736687 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphlinq Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphlinq Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.