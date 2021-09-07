Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 41,578 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 287,437 shares.The stock last traded at $53.56 and had previously closed at $54.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDOT. dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.50.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,085.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,634 shares of company stock valued at $345,652 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Green Dot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Green Dot by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile (NYSE:GDOT)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

