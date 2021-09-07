GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for GreenSky’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.15. GreenSky reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenSky will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for GreenSky.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $136.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSKY. TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of GreenSky from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GreenSky presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of GSKY opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.71. GreenSky has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.34.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 200.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 63.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of GreenSky by 47.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

