Grindrod Shipping’s (GRIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Noble Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

GRIN stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.08. Grindrod Shipping has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $19.27.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of Grindrod Shipping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

