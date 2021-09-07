GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 12,837 Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 523.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

TRN stock opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

