GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $313,000 in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,563,000 after acquiring an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after acquiring an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EHC stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

