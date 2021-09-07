GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,934,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,581 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,544,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,508,000 after purchasing an additional 200,606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 190,576 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 884,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 516,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 32,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total transaction of $1,499,993.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,921.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 204.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $57.06.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $213.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.10 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCO shares. TheStreet cut Columbus McKinnon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

