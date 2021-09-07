GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 866 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

Shares of LYB opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $66.72 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.