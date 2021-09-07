GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 20.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $50.30 and a 1 year high of $80.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

