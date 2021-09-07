GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after buying an additional 116,395 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in International Paper by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 621,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,584,000 after purchasing an additional 38,083 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in International Paper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,937,000 after purchasing an additional 39,046 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in International Paper by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,585,000 after purchasing an additional 278,936 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock opened at $59.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 12 month low of $37.26 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

