GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for approximately 7.0% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of AvalonBay Communities worth $15,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,513,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,813 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,894.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 922,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,465,000 after buying an additional 876,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,720,000 after buying an additional 845,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,620,000 after buying an additional 619,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,175,000. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AVB stock traded down $5.82 on Tuesday, hitting $227.03. 10,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $233.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.02 and a 200-day moving average of $204.99.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.