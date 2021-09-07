GSI Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 83,876 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for about 3.2% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 457,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROIC stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. 13,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.31.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROIC shares. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

