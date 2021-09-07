Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

HMSNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $$0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. 8,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,876. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hammerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

