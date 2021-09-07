Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.10.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $365.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $364.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

