Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.18. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.