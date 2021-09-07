Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,695,000. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $868,686 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $193.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.14. The company has a market cap of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.20.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

