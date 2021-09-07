Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Repligen were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Repligen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,709 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after acquiring an additional 144,624 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Repligen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RGEN. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.60.

RGEN stock opened at $292.42 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $293.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.09, for a total transaction of $926,582.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

