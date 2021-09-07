Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 20,255 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 640.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TMHC shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.47. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

