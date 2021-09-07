Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,577 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Primerica were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Primerica by 46.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. raised their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,555 shares of company stock valued at $1,650,640. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $151.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Primerica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.63 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.86 and a 200-day moving average of $152.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.