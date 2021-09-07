Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $441,000 Stake in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,274 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 12.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,239,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,471 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $371,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 86.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $112.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

