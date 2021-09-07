Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $452,000 Stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,983,000 after acquiring an additional 41,524 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,435,000 after buying an additional 76,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 325,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 343.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after buying an additional 144,723 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 2.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.82 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.