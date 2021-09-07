Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 10,300 Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Guess? were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GES. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after buying an additional 274,889 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Guess? by 243.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Guess? by 21.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 786,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Guess? by 391.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Guess? during the second quarter worth approximately $3,041,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GES opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. Guess?, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.66.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Guess? announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is -642.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

