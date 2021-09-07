Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 800 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of LNN opened at $163.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.25. Lindsay Co. has a 52-week low of $91.41 and a 52-week high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

