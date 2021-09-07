Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 5,100 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $3,735,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

CAR opened at $92.34 on Tuesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $97.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 385.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

