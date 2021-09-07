Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 16,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 6.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 548,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,324,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 47.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,091,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,514,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 9,364 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $246,647.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,078 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,821. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

