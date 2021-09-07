Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HASI traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.57. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth $31,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.