Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $382.86 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,186,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 979,285 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 9.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $382,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.21. The company had a trading volume of 295,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. The stock has a market cap of $649.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $117.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.17 and a one year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

