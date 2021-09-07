Haven Protocol Market Cap Reaches $97.37 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $97.37 million and $1.55 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.69 or 0.00013124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,001.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,761.08 or 0.07374397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $739.28 or 0.01449517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00407652 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00132995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.52 or 0.00569621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $264.34 or 0.00518298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $182.65 or 0.00358130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005887 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,546,956 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.