Head-To-Head Analysis: Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) and Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Gecina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -136.91% -19.03% -6.28% Gecina N/A N/A N/A

Seritage Growth Properties has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gecina has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.8% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Gecina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $116.50 million 5.78 -$105.03 million N/A N/A Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than Seritage Growth Properties.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties and Gecina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Gecina 1 3 5 0 2.44

Gecina has a consensus price target of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Gecina’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Gecina beats Seritage Growth Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail properties throughout the United States. Its property portfolio includes mall, shopping centers and freestanding locations. The company was founded on June 3, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.