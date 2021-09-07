Head-To-Head Comparison: Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) & Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stryve Foods and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -53.36 Sow Good $470,000.00 50.17 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

Stryve Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares Stryve Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.7% of Sow Good shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stryve Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stryve Foods currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Summary

Stryve Foods beats Sow Good on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

Sow Good Company Profile

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

