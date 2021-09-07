Head-To-Head Comparison: Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP)

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) and Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Vidler Water Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Nam Tai Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vidler Water Resources 93.97% 5.81% 5.74% Nam Tai Property 33.17% 19.49% 7.58%

Risk & Volatility

Vidler Water Resources has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vidler Water Resources and Nam Tai Property, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vidler Water Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vidler Water Resources and Nam Tai Property’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vidler Water Resources $9.61 million 27.14 $10.00 million N/A N/A Nam Tai Property $71.21 million 13.54 $15.69 million N/A N/A

Nam Tai Property has higher revenue and earnings than Vidler Water Resources.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc. engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Nam Tai Property Company Profile

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

