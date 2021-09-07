Head-To-Head Review: Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT)

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Basf and Ecovyst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Basf 0 5 9 0 2.64 Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67

Basf presently has a consensus price target of $56.43, suggesting a potential upside of 192.99%. Ecovyst has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.14%. Given Basf’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Basf is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Basf and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Basf 3.45% 14.61% 6.38% Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Basf and Ecovyst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Basf $67.56 billion 1.05 -$1.21 billion $0.92 20.93 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.64 -$278.77 million $1.00 13.29

Ecovyst has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Basf. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Basf has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Basf beats Ecovyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and additives. The Surface Technologies segment bundles chemical solutions for surfaces with the catalysts and coating divisions. The Nutrition and Care segment consists of ingredients and solutions for consumer applications in the areas of nutrition, home, and personal care. The Agricultural Solutions segment comprises fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products. The Other segment focuses on the commodity trading, engineering and other services, as well as rental income and l

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

