Head-To-Head Review: CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) & Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.6% of CarLotz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of CarLotz shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CarLotz and Shift Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarLotz $118.63 million 4.11 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -1.89 Shift Technologies $195.72 million 3.47 -$59.15 million ($4.15) -1.94

CarLotz has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Shift Technologies. Shift Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarLotz, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CarLotz and Shift Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarLotz 0 2 1 0 2.33 Shift Technologies 0 1 8 0 2.89

CarLotz currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.07%. Shift Technologies has a consensus price target of $14.57, suggesting a potential upside of 80.56%. Given CarLotz’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Shift Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CarLotz and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarLotz N/A -33.80% -12.11% Shift Technologies -25.94% -85.42% -43.45%

Summary

CarLotz beats Shift Technologies on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services. The company also provides value added products, such as vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waiver coverage, prepaid maintenance plans, and appearance protection plan. In addition, it is involved in the sale of used vehicles through wholesale auctions or directly to a wholesaler. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

