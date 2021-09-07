Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

HTLF stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.82%. Equities analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

