Helical (LON:HLCL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $458.55

Helical plc (LON:HLCL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 458.55 ($5.99) and traded as high as GBX 497 ($6.49). Helical shares last traded at GBX 471 ($6.15), with a volume of 39,969 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 458.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 434.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £576.15 million and a PE ratio of 32.48.

Helical plc engages in the investment, rental, and development of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company's property portfolio includes mixed-use commercial/residential projects and offices. It is also involved in the office refurbishment activities. The company was formerly known as Helical Bar plc and changed its name to Helical plc in July 2016.

