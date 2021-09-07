Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 63.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $268.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.39. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.62 and a fifty-two week high of $269.41.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

