Heritage Trust Co Acquires 534 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in ONEOK by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,480,000 after buying an additional 426,212 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 51,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NYSE:OKE opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

