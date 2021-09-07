Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,831 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,822,000 after purchasing an additional 212,315 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,614,000 after purchasing an additional 198,125 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,259,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,467,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.88.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,274. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

