Heritage Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,402,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283,630 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 2,011,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $177,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,592 shares during the period. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $89,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,082,346 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MU. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.37.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,044,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

