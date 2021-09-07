Heritage Trust Co Sells 803 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BancFirst by 494.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BancFirst during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at $141,000. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of BANF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.75. 52 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.20. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.60 million. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

