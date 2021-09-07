Heritage Trust Co Takes Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,093 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 37.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

NYSE:FRC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.14. 333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $100.38 and a twelve month high of $204.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $196.23 and a 200 day moving average of $185.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.