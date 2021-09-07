Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 7,811 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,811 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1,294.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 13,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,984 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.01. The stock had a trading volume of 169,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

