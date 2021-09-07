Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.85.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

