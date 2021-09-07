Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 365 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VNQ stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

