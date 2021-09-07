Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,180 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.01. 19,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,051. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.14. The firm has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

