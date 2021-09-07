Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $80.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 5.0% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $80,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 78,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,622,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

ITOT stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.61. 45,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,674. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $71.84 and a twelve month high of $104.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66.

