Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.52. 280,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,302. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

