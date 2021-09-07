Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,995 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,970 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 39,150 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 53,082 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $1,486,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.62. 87,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,099,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

