HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.42 Million

Analysts predict that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report sales of $26.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.21 million. HEXO posted sales of $20.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full-year sales of $95.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.85 million to $98.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $189.79 million, with estimates ranging from $152.04 million to $235.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million.

HEXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut their price target on HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,289,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,620,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $354.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. HEXO has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $11.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albar Capital Ltd bought a new position in HEXO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in HEXO during the second quarter valued at about $5,220,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after acquiring an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 73.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 312,520 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

