High Tide (HITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 14th.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). High Tide had a negative return on equity of 37.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.46 million for the quarter.

Shares of HITI stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93. High Tide has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Separately, Desjardins began coverage on High Tide in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in High Tide stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

